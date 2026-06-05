AFP: ‘Maleta Boys’ not acting as Marines in Senate controversy

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) cautioned the public and the media that the so-called “Maleta Boys,” often tagged as “Marines” or “ex-Marines,” were no longer in active military service and were acting in their private capacities.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP Public Affairs Office chief, called for accuracy in referring to the individuals involved in the ongoing Senate proceedings.

“While some reports have collectively described them as ‘Marines’ or ‘Ex-Marines,’ it is important to note that they were no longer in active military service at the time of the acts and allegations being discussed. These were undertaken in their private capacities and not on behalf of the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Trinidad said in a statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.