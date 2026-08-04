According to Trinidad, the AFP monitored a total of 48 vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA-N) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) across four key features in the West Philippine Sea. These consisted of 14 vessels in Ayungin Shoal (13 CCG vessels and one PLA-N vessel), 22 vessels in Bajo de Masinloc (19 CCG vessels and three PLA-N vessels), four vessels in Escoda Shoal (three CCG vessels and one PLA-N vessel), and eight vessels in the Pag-asa Islands (five CCG vessels and three PLA-N vessels).

"These figures underscore the continued conduct of ICAD activities that undermine the rules-based international order and challenge the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction within its maritime domain. Such actions contribute to regional tensions and highlight the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to international law," Trinidad said.

He added that despite these developments, the Philippine Navy and the AFP "remain steadfast" in fulfilling their mandate to safeguard the nation's maritime interests.

"Through sustained operational presence, enhanced maritime domain awareness, strengthened inter-agency coordination, and continued capability development, the AFP remains committed to protecting national sovereignty, upholding maritime security, and promoting peace, stability, and the rule of law in the West Philippine Sea," Trinidad said.

Chinese drills near Scarborough Shoal

Earlier, Trinidad said the AFP is aware of the reported naval and air combat drills conducted by China in the vicinity of Bajo de Masinloc.

"These have been monitored and tracked. We remain committed to performing our mandate of protecting our territory and safeguarding our maritime rights and interests, consistent with the 2016 Arbitral Award, UNCLOS, and our national interest. Military activities or demonstrations do not alter the legal status of maritime features or the Philippines' maritime entitlements under international law," he said.

AFP backs Teodoro

Trinidad also said the AFP "fully aligns with and strongly backs" Department of National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in emphasizing that supporting the country's position in the West Philippine Sea is a constitutional duty.

"All public servants take an oath to uphold the Constitution, national sovereignty, and sovereign rights. Standing firm behind our national interest—grounded in international law—is not a matter of political alignment, but an obligation to the Republic," he said.

"As the primary defenders of our territory, our men and women of the AFP risk their lives daily at sea and in the air. We expect every Filipino—including every government official, whether elected or appointed—to support our national interests, especially in the West Philippine Sea," Trinidad added.