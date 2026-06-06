BINI Aiah sets the record straight on Kyle Echarri rumors

Speculation surrounding BINI member Aiah Arceta and actor-singer Kyle Echarri recently gained traction online after the two were seen traveling in Cebu, prompting fans to wonder if there was more than friendship between them.
The buzz started when a video circulating on social media showed the pair at the airport, with netizens quickly sharing theories about their relationship. Additional photos from a beach outing involving Kyle, Aiah, and a group of friends further fueled online discussions.
Amid the growing chatter, Aiah chose to address the issue directly. Responding to comments online, she clarified that there was no romantic story behind their recent sightings.
“Kyle and I are friends and kapwa Cebuanos so no malice po,” she wrote.
Her statement put to rest the assumptions being made by some social media users, emphasizing that their connection is rooted in friendship and their shared Cebuano background.
As public figures continue to attract attention both on and off screen, even casual outings can easily become the subject of speculation. In this case, Aiah’s straightforward response served as a reminder that not every viral moment points to a romance.