BINI Aiah sets the record straight on Kyle Echarri rumors

Amid the growing chatter, Aiah chose to address the issue directly. Responding to comments online, she clarified that there was no romantic story behind their recent sightings.

“Kyle and I are friends and kapwa Cebuanos so no malice po,” she wrote.

Her statement put to rest the assumptions being made by some social media users, emphasizing that their connection is rooted in friendship and their shared Cebuano background.

As public figures continue to attract attention both on and off screen, even casual outings can easily become the subject of speculation. In this case, Aiah’s straightforward response served as a reminder that not every viral moment points to a romance.