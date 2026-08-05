A talent manager identified as "Alias Ken" expressed his apology to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto as he revealed in detail an alleged character assassination plot against the Cabinet official.

"Alias Ken" was arrested after he was caught in the act of allegedly pimping five female artists at a five-star hotel in Manila on Wednesday, 29 July.

In a report by ABS-CBN on Tuesday, 4 August, "Alias Ken" revealed how the alleged character assassination plot against Recto started, including the alleged participation of former Negros Oriental First District Representative Jacinto "Jing" Paras in the operation.

"Alias Ken" said his exchange of messages with Paras started on 14 May, when they talked about the alleged plan against the Executive Secretary. Included in the plan was the preparation of the women they would use and what they would say during the operation.

"So it is a character assassination. Kailangan lang natin magdala ng mga tao na marunong umarte sa gagawin nating plano.

"Rehearsals, meron naman kaming mga ipababasa. Basta more or less, sasabihin namin yung personality ni Senator Ralph Recto," "Alias Ken" said.