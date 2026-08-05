A talent manager identified as "Alias Ken" expressed his apology to Executive Secretary Ralph Recto as he revealed in detail an alleged character assassination plot against the Cabinet official.
"Alias Ken" was arrested after he was caught in the act of allegedly pimping five female artists at a five-star hotel in Manila on Wednesday, 29 July.
In a report by ABS-CBN on Tuesday, 4 August, "Alias Ken" revealed how the alleged character assassination plot against Recto started, including the alleged participation of former Negros Oriental First District Representative Jacinto "Jing" Paras in the operation.
"Alias Ken" said his exchange of messages with Paras started on 14 May, when they talked about the alleged plan against the Executive Secretary. Included in the plan was the preparation of the women they would use and what they would say during the operation.
"So it is a character assassination. Kailangan lang natin magdala ng mga tao na marunong umarte sa gagawin nating plano.
"Rehearsals, meron naman kaming mga ipababasa. Basta more or less, sasabihin namin yung personality ni Senator Ralph Recto," "Alias Ken" said.
Batangas First District Representative Leandro Leviste was dragged into the case as "Alias Ken" revealed that his name was mentioned in his conversations with Paras.
"Alias Ken" explained why he did not bring popular female celebrities into the operation, “Saka ayokong magdala ng may pangalan na kasi kawawa rin naman. What if kung may pangalan ang dinala ko dun, kawawa naman."
The talent manager admitted that his involvement in the case had greatly affected him as he is a businessman engaged in film production, talent management, and concert production.
Meanwhile, Paras, through his lawyer, Atty. Mark Tolentino, released an official statement on Wednesday, 5 August.
"As legal counsel for Congressman and former Secretary Jacinto 'Jing' Paras, we confirm that our client has formally appeared through counsel before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and has fully expressed his willingness to cooperate with every lawful investigation, consistent with his constitutional rights and the fundamental requirements of due process," the statement said.
"Our client has absolutely nothing to hide," he added.
Tolentino also reacted to Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla's statement pointing to Paras as the alleged "mastermind" behind the "honey trap" scheme against several government officials.
"We categorically reject Secretary Jonvic Remulla's statements prematurely branding former Congressman Jing Paras as the alleged 'pasimuno' of the supposed scheme," he said.
He stressed that no court or prosecutorial authority had declared his client guilty.
"At this stage, there has been no finding by any court, nor has any competent prosecutorial authority determined that Mr. Paras committed any offense," he said.
He also stressed that the presumption of innocence and due process must be observed while the investigation is ongoing.
"Public officials must exercise restraint in making statements that effectively pronounce an individual guilty before the completion of a fair and impartial investigation," he said.