The local government of Cainta, Rizal has launched a unified digital portal where residents will have access to information when processing local services online.

"I just noticed that we have a lot of web portals and sites in the government. There are separate websites for the mayor's office, permits, police, and the hospital," Mayor Keith Nieto said in a social media post.

"So I thought about merging the websites of every office and create an integrated link for our government," the mayor added.