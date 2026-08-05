The local government of Cainta, Rizal has launched a unified digital portal where residents will have access to information when processing local services online.
"I just noticed that we have a lot of web portals and sites in the government. There are separate websites for the mayor's office, permits, police, and the hospital," Mayor Keith Nieto said in a social media post.
"So I thought about merging the websites of every office and create an integrated link for our government," the mayor added.
Nieto said a newly hired IT staff will take charge for the creation of a single and unified digital portal.
"I have no plans to spend money on this, but I asked him to integrate all the sites in our municipality so people can easily read what they need," he told the IT staff.
Nieto said he gave the IT staff five days to do this.
"We now have a unified portal in Cainta. We simplified connections through a unified link. In just one tap, you can see the latest updates, government services and emergency hotlines," the mayor added.