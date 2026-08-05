"Virtually every online Filipino adult in the Philippines is on YouTube. It's the number one video platform in the country," Palacios said.

She added that viewing habits continue to shift beyond mobile devices, with 19 million Filipinos now watching YouTube on connected TVs, while uploads of YouTube Shorts have grown 90 percent year on year.

Palacios also cited YouTube's expanding creator economy, pointing to Filipino content ranging from BINI's Coachella performances and Cebuano-language programming to long-form podcasts and internationally recognized food documentaries.

One of the platform's biggest updates is the official rollout of YouTube Creator Partnerships in the Philippines.

The feature allows brands to discover, collaborate with and manage creators directly through Google Ads and Display & Video 360, making creator-led campaigns easier to execute. Creator content can also be amplified through Creator Partnerships Boost, allowing branded videos to run natively through creators' YouTube channels.

Google also highlighted updates to its commerce ecosystem.

Palacios said the YouTube Shopping Affiliate Program enables creators to tag products in videos and earn commissions from purchases, while brands with storefronts on Shopee and Lazada can now connect YouTube ads directly to checkout using the Commerce Media Suite. The system uses Google's AI and marketplace shopping signals to serve more relevant advertisements to viewers.

According to Google, YouTube remains a key platform for product discovery, with viewers turning to the service for reviews, unboxing videos and tutorials before making purchasing decisions. The company also said 81 percent of Filipino viewers consider YouTube creators trustworthy sources of information about products and brands they intend to buy.

Palacios said YouTube's AI-powered advertising products help brands automatically deliver the right message to the right audience across multiple screens and formats, contributing to higher returns on investment.

Google said YouTube delivers twice the return on investment compared with traditional linear television advertising.

Meanwhile, Google recognized the country's top-performing YouTube marketing campaigns during the YouTube Works Awards Philippines 2026.

The winners were:

Big Bang – Del Monte Philippines, Del Monte Centennial Celebration

Multi-Format Storytelling – Jollibee, Every Family's Christmas Joy

Brands and Creators – Colgate Total featuring Davao Conyo and Dr. Vicki Belo

Masters of Media – GCash, GLoan with Free Health Insurance

Best of Festive – MAGGI Philippines

Best of Philippines – GCash, for its GLoan with Free Health Insurance campaign.

Google Philippines Head of Communications and Public Affairs Mervin Wenke said the annual awards recognize the country's most effective and creative YouTube campaigns, with local winners advancing to the Southeast Asian level.