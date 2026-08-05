The parks support export-oriented manufacturing and high-value industries through reliable infrastructure, industrial facilities, utilities, logistics connectivity, and low-carbon energy solutions.

As part of the engagement, Sembcorp also provided the delegation with a learning tour of industrial development in Jurong Island, allowing PEZA to gain insights into Singapore’s approach to integrated industrial estate planning, shared infrastructure, utilities management, logistics connectivity, environmental sustainability, and the clustering of strategic industries.

Following the Singapore engagement, Sembcorp representatives visited Manila on 29 July 2026 to meet with PEZA and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and continue discussions on the company’s interest in developing industrial parks in the Philippines.

PEZA and Sembcorp discussed how a similar industrial park development model could complement the Philippine ecozone program and help establish next-generation economic zones integrating manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy, sustainable utilities, and smart infrastructure.

“The VSIP model demonstrates how well-planned industrial parks can serve as powerful platforms for attracting quality investments, developing industry clusters, creating jobs, and accelerating regional growth. PEZA is keen to explore how Sembcorp’s expertise can support our goal of establishing more sustainable, smart, and globally competitive economic zones throughout the Philippines,” Panga said.

Also, PEZA contingents met with MNEX Chief Executive Officer Ms. Cindy Goh to discuss the company’s newly registered Philippine project and its long-term expansion plans in the country.

Formerly known as Meiban, MNEX is a Singapore-headquartered precision engineering and advanced manufacturing group specializing in precision tooling, injection molding, smart automation and assembly, and integrated product development.

In November 2025, the company registered with PEZA its P180-million molded-parts manufacturing project at the Light Industry and Science Park III–Special Economic Zone in Batangas. The facility will support the company’s manufacturing requirements for consumer, industrial, and other specialized applications.

During the meeting, MNEX also introduced the PEZA delegation to Flex Senior Vice President for Operations Benny Chew, opening discussions on potential investment and collaboration opportunities in the Philippines.

Flex is a global technology, supply-chain, and advanced manufacturing solutions company that helps leading brands design, source, build, deliver, and manage their products. The company provides end-to-end services encompassing product design and engineering, supply-chain management, advanced manufacturing, logistics, and aftermarket services for industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer devices, communications, data centers, and industrial technologies.

Director General Panga welcomed MNEX to the PEZA community and thanked the company for facilitating PEZA’s engagement with Flex and helping expand the Authority’s network of prospective global investors.

“Singapore remains one of the Philippines’ most important investment and economic partners. Through this mission, we are supporting the establishment and growth of new PEZA locators such as MNEX while leveraging their global networks to connect the Philippines with leading manufacturers and supply-chain partners such as Flex,” Panga said.