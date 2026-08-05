It was further alleged that the health secretary had issued a memorandum last 24 July to postpone all bidding processes, supposedly cloaking the directive as “due diligence” in favor of a briefing on the matter scheduled for 30 July.

Based on the document attached to the complaint, Pujalte, who was appointed as the secretary of the DOH on 13 July, said that he was going to conduct a review of the planned procurement activities that were going to be carried out under the agency.

He mentioned that he was simply attempting to identify whether the proposed programs met the requirements that were established based on applicable laws.

The group, however, found it peculiar that the procurement freeze was enforced with an indefinite time frame, stressing that the order had jeopardized patients that were reliant on the medication.

“Every day Respondent’s freeze order remains active brings the nation closer to total stockout, guaranteeing that thousands of patients will be forced off their medication,” the complaint read.

For the complainants, the only way to resolve the “unlawful impoundment of congressional funds” was by removing and stripping the respondents of his post through a preventive suspension while the investigations take place.

Aside from a case of graft, the complaints also sought for charges of grave misconduct, grave abuse of authority, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service in an effort to subject Pujalte to accessory penalties such as perpetual disqualification from holding public office.