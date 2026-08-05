The company notably took 27 years to reach its first million sales mark, seven (7) years to mark its second, and only slightly over four (4) years to reach its third—signifying a faster motorization pace of the Philippine market.

TMP, which has been operating in the country since 3 August 1988, maintained its commitment to local manufacturing that has been the core of its operations.

Its production operations—formerly situated in Bicutan, Parañaque City—are currently consolidated in the manufacturing plant in Santa Rosa City, Laguna—now a manufacturing powerhouse in an area declared as a “Special Economic Zone” through Presidential Proclamation No. 381.

Inside the 82-hectare Toyota Special Economic Zone (TSEZ) are Japanese Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) locators involved in the production and exportation of automotive parts and components globally.

Quality jobs producer

Currently, TMP has a record-high workforce of over 4,500 and contributes to over 83,000 jobs across its broader network of dealers, suppliers, and subsidiaries.

Beyond employment generation and exports, Toyota has channeled investments that furthered technological and manpower skill upgrades locally, combining Filipino craftsmanship and Japanese ingenuity across manufacturing, logistics, sales and service operations.

Over three decades, TMP saw its production grow fourfold, having manufactured iconic CKD models such as the Corolla, Lite Ace, Crown, Corona, Tamaraw, Revo, and Camry. Today, TMP produces three (3) models—the Vios, Innova, and newly-revived Tamaraw—which allowed the company to achieve its record production volume of 63,803 units in 2025.



Filipino customers first put TMP in the market’s top spot in 1994 with the “Triple Crown” success, having led the passenger car sales, commercial vehicle sales, and overall vehicle sales.

Now with its 24th consecutive Triple Crown captured in 2025, TMP aims to continuously cater to the customers’ evolving needs through a diversified product line-up and services beyond vehicle ownership to expand the company’s reach through value chain and new mobility solutions.

On the global level, the Philippines remains Toyota’s third largest market in the Southeast Asian region and 10th largest worldwide, signalling the country’s growing economy and positive momentum of motorization.

Despite a market softening due to recent geopolitical headwinds and global energy security issues, TMP cited the automotive industry’s quick pace to rebound after a brief economic pressure.

“While oil prices and supply chain pressures remain volatile, we are seeing encouraging signs of market recovery, and we are steadily rebuilding our sales momentum. We are ready to respond with significantly better supply for our high-demand models. Now, success depends on execution,” said TMP President Masando Hashimoto.

Giving Back to Society

TMP also marks its 38th year of contributing to societal and sustainable development.

During its anniversary program, TMP Chairman Alfred V. Ty said “As envisioned by our Founding Chairman, Dr. George S.K. Ty, TMP’s core reason for being has always been nation-building. So, the vehicles we build—like our very own Tamaraw—are not just products; they are engines of mobility that empower small businesses, support families, and elevate everyday lives across our country.”



“In turn, it enables TMP to provide stable, meaningful jobs, foster personal growth, and uplift thousands of Filipino households throughout the Toyota ecosystem. This is our purpose—to keep people at the center of everything we do,” Ty added.

Earlier in the week-long celebration, Hashimoto led the planting of a Molave tree, the symbolic 500,000th tree under the company’s goal to nurture 1 million trees by 2030, which commemorates the halfway milestone of the All Toyota Green Wave Project, the entire TMP Network’s initiative to support reforestation efforts across the country.