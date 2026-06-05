Reconciliation’s virtue

It was good that the housemaid intervened, trying to calm Boris. Poor Rex was devastated. He never talked to his dad again, not ever. He renounced his dad forever. Imagine the torture of living in the same house as the dad whom he had renounced.

Years passed; the hate remained. Rex could not forgive his dad and kept his grudge inside him until he started working as an IT executive for a big multinational firm. Rex attended a company seminar on relationships at home and at work. It was a long weekend. The seminar was held in a plush five-star hotel. The attendees were required to talk to each member of their family and iron out any unresolved grudges on the last day of the seminar. And so, the phone rang.

REX: Hello, dad. (There was no hesitancy in his tone; he blurted out his feelings so fast) I just want to talk. Remember, as a kid, you almost hit me because of a lousy computer? I never forgave you. I renounced you. From then on, it was as if I had no more dad. I hated you in silence, and I am almost sure you didn’t even know how I felt all this while until now. But now I forgive you, dad. I love you. His voice croaked.

It was as if a ton of bricks had fallen on Boris. He was so ashamed of himself. The tears were copious on both ends of the telephone line.

BORIS: Forgive me, son, and thank you for loving me in spite of that. Now, I realize it was not really disrespect; it was pure reflex. It must have been torture keeping your grudge in silence for so many years. I’m sorry. I love you too.

REX: Yes, it was torture. But now, it’s all over. I feel as if a huge thorn from an old wound that never healed has been removed. Our seminar speaker guided us on how to talk. It must be straightforward, simple, and quick. No “palabok.” No mushy talk. I feel like screaming with joy.