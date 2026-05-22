Pain spelled perfectly

Some sentences don’t need to be perfect to break you. Take this one, handwritten by parents Romulo and Rica Dingding on 18 May after they learned that their son Vince — a former student leader, once called Poy — had died in an armed encounter in Cauayan, Negros Occidental on 16 May 2026.

“P.S. We decided that we will no longer claim his remains in Negros Occ.” No mother or father ever dreams of writing those words.

Vince Francis Dingding was a UP Cebu student leader, later involved with Kabataan Cebu. By 2017, he had joined the NPA underground. Nearly a decade in Negros, moving through political and organizational roles, until a mountain firefight ended everything. His story isn’t new. It has been the pattern of bright activists becoming prodigal children, distanced from home, transformed from advocates to armed guerrillas. And families are left to pick up the pieces.