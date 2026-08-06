"Matagal nating ipinaglaban na kilalanin ang motorcycle taxis bilang lehitimong bahagi ng pampublikong transportasyon. Ngayon, sinisimulan na ring kilalanin at irehistro ang mga rider na tumulong bumuo rito," METRO co-convenor Jason Luna said.

On 30 July, the LTFRB announced it would resume accepting letters of intent from motorcycle taxi platform providers and applications for provisional authority beginning 5 August.

LTFRB Chair Vigor Mendoza II said the accreditation and issuance of provisional authority would be based on the rider cap allocated by the Motorcycle Taxi Technical Working Group for each motorcycle taxi platform provider.

Luna said the registration process protects legitimate riders by ensuring opportunities are reserved for those operating under government regulations.

He added that a verified registry would also benefit commuters by strengthening accountability and public confidence in the motorcycle taxi industry.

"Kapag malinis ang listahan ng riders, mas malinaw ang accountability, mas ligtas ang biyahe, at mas tumataas ang tiwala ng publiko sa motorcycle taxi industry," Luna said.

The riders' group also backed the government's efforts to remove so-called "ghost riders" from the system following reports of irregularities uncovered during the distribution of financial assistance.

"Ang tunay na talo rito ay ang mga lehitimong rider na nababawasan ng oportunidad na kumita, ang mga commuter na umaasa sa accountable na serbisyo, at ang publiko na umaasang ang tulong ng gobyerno ay mapupunta sa mga tunay na benepisyaryo," Luna said.

METRO urged motorcycle taxi riders to participate in the registration process and rely only on verified information as the industry transitions into a regulated sector.

"Ito ang pagkakataon nating tiyaking ang susunod na kabanata ng motorcycle taxi industry ay mabubuo ng mga tunay na rider na nanindigan para rito," Luna said.

The organization also reaffirmed its commitment to work with the LTFRB, the Department of Transportation, motorcycle taxi operators and fellow rider groups to promote safer roads, stronger accountability and a more professional motorcycle taxi industry.

Meanwhile, Malacañang assured transport groups that the administration remains committed to addressing their concerns amid rising fuel prices.

Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said the government is continuously improving the implementation of its fuel subsidy program, including expanding access to participating gasoline stations.

The statement came after transport group MANIBELA described the expanded fuel discount as only temporary relief, saying the limited number of accredited fuel stations forces many public utility vehicle drivers to continue paying full pump prices.

Castro said the increase in the fuel subsidy from P10 to P12 per liter is expected to provide greater assistance to the transport sector.