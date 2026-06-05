PNP warns against prank calls as Unified 911 expands nationwide

Nartatez, who attended the activation of the satellite command center in Iloilo on June 4, said the system’s safeguards are intended to protect emergency services from abuse while ensuring resources remain available for legitimate emergencies.

“The blocking mechanism is designed to deter repeated abuse of the 911 system, but we will ensure that legitimate emergency concerns are properly addressed. We encourage the public to use the hotline responsibly so that emergency services remain accessible to those who truly need assistance,” Nartatez said.

According to Nartatez, individuals who place three prank calls may lose access to the hotline. He noted that the system can identify the number used by the prank caller as well as their location.

He stressed that abuse of the emergency line carries consequences and could ultimately affect the caller during a real crisis. Once blocked, a prank caller may no longer be able to access the 911 system after repeated false emergency reports.

“The 911 hotline is a lifeline that can save lives. We appeal to the public to use it responsibly and avoid prank calls, as every false report can delay assistance to people facing real emergencies,” he said.

“The success of the Unified 911 system depends not only on technology but also on public cooperation. While we continue strengthening our emergency response capabilities, responsible use of the hotline is equally important to ensure that help reaches those in need without delay,” the PNP chief added.