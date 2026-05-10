911 emergency hotline use surges

More Filipinos are utilizing the government’s Unified 911 Emergency Hotline, with over 5.2 million calls recorded in the first four months of 2026, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Sunday.
Data from the Emergency 911 National Call Center showed 5,251,754 calls handled from January to April, averaging more than 1.3 million calls per month. DILG officials said the figures reflect a growing public reliance on the national emergency response system.
Established under Executive Order 56 in 2018, the 911 hotline connects callers to police, fire, medical and rescue services nationwide. The department also noted a decline in prank and fraudulent calls following system upgrades designed to block automated and AI-generated harassment.
Recent cases highlighted by the DILG demonstrate the hotline’s reach. In Naic, Cavite, a call from a witness led to the rapid rescue of motorcycle accident victims.
In Iloilo City, police intervened in a potential suicide attempt after a bystander dialed 911 to report a man attempting to jump from an elevated area.
In another instance in Camarines Sur, emergency responders assisted a person who suffered an apparent heart attack inside a Philippine National Police armored vehicle. The victim was transported to Bicol Medical Center following the 911 report.