911 emergency hotline use surges

More Filipinos are utilizing the government’s Unified 911 Emergency Hotline, with over 5.2 million calls recorded in the first four months of 2026, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Sunday.

Data from the Emergency 911 National Call Center showed 5,251,754 calls handled from January to April, averaging more than 1.3 million calls per month. DILG officials said the figures reflect a growing public reliance on the national emergency response system.