PNP chief: Disrespectful conduct will not be tolerated

His statement followed a Wednesday press briefing where Police Corporal Simeon Suan insulted National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan.

“The PNP does not condone any form of disrespectful conduct or language that undermines discipline, professionalism, and the integrity of official public forums,” Nartatez said.

“The concerned personnel will be subjected to appropriate administrative review in accordance with existing rules and due process,” he added.

Nartatez assured the public that the internal investigation will be handled with fairness, accountability and transparency, reiterating the PNP’s commitment to maintaining a disciplined police service.

To recall, the incident occurred after Suan was called to clarify his involvement in a 2 June traffic accident in Taguig City.

Although the accident had already been resolved through an amicable settlement, Suan’s remarks during the briefing disrupted the proceedings, prompting officials to order him out of the room.

The PNP’s administrative review will run alongside a separate investigation launched by Napolcom.

Calinisan directed the commission’s internal services to investigate Suan for possible oppression, grave misconduct, and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. Criminal complaints are also being prepared for potential violations of rights under custodial investigation.

“Right in front of me, I saw a lack of respect and professionalism that a law enforcer should not possess,” Calinisan said, adding that an amicable settlement over a traffic accident does not clear an officer of behavioral accountability.