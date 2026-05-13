Napolcom vows swift action against viral officer

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) has launched a formal investigation into a Malolos City police officer after a video of him physically attacking his partner went viral, sparking widespread public outcry.
In a press briefing Wednesday at the Napolcom Central Office, commissioner Rafael Vicente R. Calinisan announced a motu proprio investigation — an action taken on the commission’s own initiative — against Police Corporal Jerome Pingol dela Cruz.
The incident reportedly occurred last 10 May.
Calinisan directed the commission’s investigation service to pursue administrative action regardless of whether the victim chooses to participate in the proceedings.
“It is unacceptable for someone in uniform to beat a woman,” Calinisan said. “This behavior does not represent the Philippine National Police (PNP). We must take appropriate action so it is not emulated.”
The commissioner stressed that a police officer’s obligation to the law is constant. “There is no ‘off duty’ when it comes to a policeman’s accountability,” he added.
During the briefing, Dela Cruz did not offer excuses for his actions, describing himself as a “bad example” and a “disgrace” to the service.
“I do not represent the discipline, integrity, and values that the PNP stands for,” Dela Cruz said. “What happened is mine alone. I was wrong, and I take full responsibility.”
Dela Cruz admitted to personal struggles and arguments at home but stated they never justified his violence. He apologized to the PNP for damaging the organization’s image.
In response to the incident, Calinisan has ordered a review of recruitment and screening processes within the Philippine National Police Academy and for noncommissioned personnel.
Commissioners Josephus G. Angan and Beatrice Aurora A. Vega-Cancio will lead the review to ensure future recruits possess the necessary integrity and respect for human dignity.
The victim was also present during the briefing. Napolcom confirmed that a criminal case has been filed with the PNP, alongside the administrative case filed with the commission.
Calinisan urged the public to maintain their trust in the police force, maintaining that the actions of a single officer should not tarnish the reputation of the entire organization.