Napolcom vows swift action against viral officer

Calinisan directed the commission’s investigation service to pursue administrative action regardless of whether the victim chooses to participate in the proceedings.

“It is unacceptable for someone in uniform to beat a woman,” Calinisan said. “This behavior does not represent the Philippine National Police (PNP). We must take appropriate action so it is not emulated.”

The commissioner stressed that a police officer’s obligation to the law is constant. “There is no ‘off duty’ when it comes to a policeman’s accountability,” he added.

During the briefing, Dela Cruz did not offer excuses for his actions, describing himself as a “bad example” and a “disgrace” to the service.

“I do not represent the discipline, integrity, and values that the PNP stands for,” Dela Cruz said. “What happened is mine alone. I was wrong, and I take full responsibility.”