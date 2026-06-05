Batanes under Signal No. 1 as #EsterPH forms

Aside from the direct effects of the tropical cyclone, the Southwest Monsoon or habagat is expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over most of Luzon on Friday.

Similar conditions may persist over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, parts of Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and Occidental Mindoro through the weekend.

Mariners have also been warned of rough sea conditions. Wave heights may reach up to 4 meters along the western seaboards of Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, prompting authorities to advise small seacraft operators and motorbanca crews against venturing out to sea.

PAGASA said Ester is forecast to move northeastward and make landfall along the southwestern coast of Taiwan on Friday. The tropical depression is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning before continuing toward southern Japan.

While traversing southern Taiwan, Ester is expected to maintain its current strength. However, forecasters said it may gradually intensify and reach tropical storm category by Saturday while over the East China Sea.

PAGASA reminded the public that heavy rainfall and strong winds may still affect areas outside the forecast track and advised residents in affected regions to continue monitoring official weather updates and advisories.