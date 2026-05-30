Typhoon Domeng strengthens as it moves north-northwest over waters east of Batanes

Typhoon Domeng continued to intensify early Sunday as it moved north-northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of Batanes, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As of 4 a.m., the center of Domeng's eye was located approximately 670 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour near the center, with gusts reaching up to 150 km/h, while moving north-northwest at 20 km/h.

Despite its strength, PAGASA said no Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals are currently in effect anywhere in the country. Based on the cyclone's forecast track, the hoisting of wind signals over Extreme Northern Luzon remains unlikely.

However, Domeng continues to enhance the Southwest Monsoon, bringing strong to gale-force gusts over large portions of the country.

Areas expected to experience these conditions on Sunday include most of the Visayas, Batanes, Cagayan, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, the Bicol Region, and several provinces in Mindanao.

The weather bureau also warned mariners of hazardous sea conditions in northern coastal waters. Rough seas of up to 3.5 meters are forecast along the seaboards of Batanes and the eastern coasts of the Babuyan Islands and mainland Cagayan. Small seacraft operators, including motorbancas, were advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions.

Moderate to rough seas are likewise expected in parts of Isabela, Aurora, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Sorsogon, and Davao Oriental.

PAGASA said Domeng is expected to continue moving north-northwestward until Sunday before gradually recurving toward southern Japan.

The typhoon is less likely to make landfall in the Philippines and is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Sunday afternoon.

Forecasters added that Domeng may continue strengthening until it reaches peak intensity on Sunday while over the Philippine Sea.

Afterward, it is expected to gradually weaken, although it will likely maintain typhoon strength throughout the forecast period.

Meanwhile, residents are advised to remain alert for heavy rainfall associated with the enhanced Southwest Monsoon, as adverse weather conditions may still occur outside the typhoon's forecast track.