AirAsia settles CAAP dues ahead of deadline

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has confirmed that budget carrier AirAsia Philippines successfully settled its outstanding financial obligations on Thursday, 4 June.

The payment of P271.94 million was made two days ahead of the strict 6 June deadline previously issued by the aviation regulator, covering unpaid air navigation charges, landing and takeoff fees, parking fees, and passenger service charges.

With the financial dues cleared, the immediate threat of operational restrictions has been lifted, ensuring that all domestic flights to and from CAAP-operated provincial gateways will continue to run normally and uninterrupted.