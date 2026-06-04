Financial obligations settled

Air Asia Philippines has already settled its remaining financial obligations, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Thursday, 4 June.

In a statement, CAAP confirmed that the airline "has complied with the directive to settle its obligations this morning, 4 June, subject to ongoing standard reconciliation processes."

Said the agency, "CAAP acknowledges and appreciates the airline’s cooperation and its commitment to addressing its obligations through constructive engagement and coordination with the Authority.”

"CAAP remains committed to working closely with all aviation stakeholders to ensure regulatory compliance, maintain the stability of air transport operations, and safeguard the interests of the traveling public," the CAAP added.