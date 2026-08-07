The menu features a selection of dim sum, braised pit lobster, fried whole lapu-lapu with Zhenjiang honey glazed sauce, and other Chinese specialties, ending with The Manila Hotel's handcrafted mooncakes. Prestige Card holders receive 20 percent off the set menu for groups of five to 10 diners. Guests may also add a bottle of Suntana Summer Rosé for P1,800.

The hotel's seasonal mooncakes are available at Red Jade and Delicatessen in four flavors: Single Yolk Red Bean, Single Yolk Pure White Lotus, Milk Golden Sand House, and Black Sesame with XO Dried Conpoy.

The four-piece Mooncake Box is priced at P3,888 nett and comes in a collectible box inspired by The Manila Hotel's iconic facade. Guests who pre-order on or before 15 September 2026 may avail of the 30 percent early bird discount, bringing the price down to P2,721.60 nett. Pre-ordered boxes may be claimed beginning 16 September 2026.

Individual mooncakes will also be available starting 1 September 2026 for P388 nett each.

"The Mid-Autumn Festival is about bringing people closer together. Through our festive set menu and signature mooncakes, we hope to create meaningful moments for families and friends while honoring a tradition that has been cherished for generations," said Marvin Kim Tan, vice president for sales and marketing of The Manila Hotel.

Guests may place orders or make reservations by calling +632 8527 0011 or +632 5301 5500, messaging +63998 950 1912, or emailing restaurantrsvn@themanilahotel.com.