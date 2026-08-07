The arrested individuals were allegedly engaged in retail activities in violation of the conditions of their stay and the Retail Trade Act.

Authorities are also verifying the identities and citizenship of two individuals who claimed to be Filipino citizens.

The operation covered several stalls inside the shopping mall after intelligence information indicated that foreign nationals were engaged in unauthorized retail work.

The BI said charges for violating the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940, as amended, will be filed against the foreign nationals.

Viado said the BI will continue to intensify inspections of foreign nationals who abuse the privilege of staying in the country by engaging in activities not allowed under their visas.

"Our immigration laws must be enforced fairly and firmly. Foreign nationals who violate the conditions of their stay, particularly those who engage in unauthorized business activities, will face the full force of the law," Viado said.