The activation marks vivo's first in-store collaboration with Markd in the Philippines, introducing laser personalization to a vivo concept store and offering customers a more personalized shopping experience.

Customers who purchase a vivo Y31d smartphone or vivo TWS earphones during the promo period will receive one complimentary on-site laser engraving session. Buyers may personalize either the earphone charging case or the product packaging with up to five English letters or numbers. Each engraving takes approximately three to five minutes.

Meanwhile, existing vivo users who visit the store with any vivo smartphone may purchase a limited-edition vivo-branded aluminum tumbler for P99 after completing on-site registration.

To qualify, participants must present any vivo smartphone along with its IMEI number, one valid government-issued ID, and a mobile number. Each eligible customer may purchase one tumbler, while supplies last.

"We're always looking for ways to make the in-store experience more meaningful for our customers," said Liu Lu, brand marketing director of vivo Philippines.

"Through My vivo, My Mark, we're introducing a simple but personal touch that lets customers leave the store with something uniquely their own while celebrating their connection with the vivo brand."

Dedicated registration and customization stations will be available inside the vivo Concept Store at SM Mall of Asia, with laser engraving performed on-site by Markd technicians using xTool equipment.