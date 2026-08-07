Espino also raised the recent incident in Ayungin Shoal that left two Philippine Navy personnel injured.

Both sides underscored the importance of upholding a rules-based international order and strengthening cooperation among like-minded countries to promote peace and collective security in the Indo-Pacific.

As the Philippines and Japan commemorate the 70th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations, the officials welcomed the continued progress in bilateral defense cooperation through the implementation of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), the recent conclusion of the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA), ongoing negotiations for a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), and continued defense equipment and technology cooperation under Japan's Official Security Assistance (OSA) program and the Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology.

"The elevation of Philippines-Japan relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership reflects the unprecedented level of trust, cooperation, and strategic alignment between our countries," Espino said.

He added that Fujita's visit forms part of broader diplomatic and legislative exchanges aimed at strengthening the Philippines-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation in defense and security.