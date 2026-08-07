Originally established on 19 September 2012, Suzuki Auto Tacloban has served the region for more than a decade. Its relocation to a dedicated standalone facility reflects the dealer group's continued investment in enhancing customer experience.

The new dealership features a showroom capable of displaying up to five Suzuki vehicles, giving customers a more comfortable space to explore the brand's latest lineup.

Its upgraded aftersales facility includes five service bays to provide faster and more efficient vehicle maintenance and repair services.

The relaunch was attended by executives from Suzuki Philippines, Sakura Autoworld officials, business partners, customers and members of the local community.

During the ceremony, Norihide Takei, director and general manager of Suzuki Philippines' Automobile Division, congratulated Sakura Autoworld on the dealership's successful relocation and recognized its continued investment in the Suzuki brand.

"At Suzuki, we remain committed to being By Your Side, and we are grateful to have partners who share the same dedication to serving our customers," Takei said.

Suzuki said the new dealership forms part of its continuing efforts to strengthen its nationwide dealer network through modern facilities and customer-focused services.