Teodoro and Marles reaffirmed their commitment to deepening defense cooperation and strengthening security collaboration in the Indo-Pacific. They noted that developments contributing to the deterioration of the region's strategic environment have broadened and intensified.

They also underscored the importance of working together to uphold international law and the rules-based international order, allowing nations to exercise their rights free from coercion.

The two officials reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN centrality in the regional security architecture and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) as a platform for practical cooperation, strategic dialogue, and confidence-building to address common security challenges.

As the Philippines serves as ASEAN chair in 2026, both sides exchanged views ahead of ministerial-level discussions scheduled for October.

The DND said the two officials also committed to expanding multilateral defense cooperation through ASEAN-led mechanisms, including participation in the Joint Cooperative Activity under the ADMM-Plus Experts' Working Group on Maritime Security in September.

Teodoro and Marles likewise expressed serious concern over the situation in the South China Sea, particularly China's actions against Philippine vessels.

They cited recent incidents involving the China Coast Guard at Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal), which resulted in injuries to Philippine Navy personnel. They also raised concerns over aggressive and destabilizing actions, including water-cannon attacks and ramming incidents, warning that such actions increase the risk of escalation and miscalculation.

Both officials stressed that all militaries and maritime forces should operate professionally and safely.

They also highlighted that 2026 marks the 10th anniversary of the 2016 Arbitral Award issued under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), describing it as a unanimous, clear, and binding ruling in the South China Sea arbitration between the Philippines and China.

Teodoro and Marles underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, as well as other lawful uses of the sea consistent with UNCLOS. They emphasized the need for all states to resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with international law.

The two officials pledged to continue working together, and with like-minded partners, to uphold international law and strengthen regional maritime security.

They also stressed that UNCLOS provides the comprehensive legal framework governing all activities in the oceans and seas and emphasized that states must refrain from actions that undermine the convention or interfere with other states' lawful rights under UNCLOS.