Philippine freshwater crocodile rescued in Kidapawan City

Showing no visible injuries, the animal was safely retrieved and subsequently transferred to the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) Wildlife Rescue Center for observation before being released into an appropriate habitat.

According to the rescue team, the female reptile measured 5.7 feet in length and weighed 35 kilograms.

The crocodile was first spotted at around 7:00 A.M. by a 16-year-old resident who was tying his goat near the creek.

Alarmed by the unexpected sighting, community members secured the animal and immediately informed the Kidapawan City Environment and Natural Resources Office (City ENRO).

The agency then coordinated with PENRO Cotabato, whose wildlife rescue team responded to retrieve the reptile and ensure its safe handling.

Authorities commended the residents for promptly reporting the incident and following proper procedures in dealing with wildlife.

The Philippine freshwater crocodile is endemic to the Philippines and is considered one of the world's most threatened crocodile species. Protected under Republic Act No. 9147, or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act, the species faces ongoing threats from habitat loss and human activities.

PENRO Cotabato urged the public to continue reporting wildlife sightings to the appropriate authorities, emphasizing that timely intervention is essential to safeguarding endangered species and supporting conservation efforts across the region.