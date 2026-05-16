Critically endangered freshwater crocodile rescued in Valenzuela City

Initial checkup shows that the crocodile is in good condition, with a measurement of seven feet and three inches with a weight of 70 kilos.

To ensure its safety and provide the ample care, the animal was taken to the Biodiversity Management Bureau – Wildlife Rescue Center for proper observation and rehabilitation.

The Philippine freshwater crocodile (Crocodylus mindorensis), also known as the Mindoro crocodile or locally as bukarot, is a small-to-medium crocodilian found exclusively in the Philippines. It is widely recognized as the rarest and most endangered crocodilian species on Earth, with fewer than 140 individuals remaining in the wild.

Listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List, the crocodile's population fell by nearly 95% between 1937 and 2012.

Killing one is strictly illegal under the country's Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act (Republic Act No. 9147), carrying heavy fines and imprisonment.

The DENR has urged the public to avoid owning wildlife, which is illegal in the country.