Mamamoo blossoms into a new era with ‘4WARD’ comeback

The release is Mamamoo's first new group project since Mic On, the extended play released in October 2022 that featured the single “Illella.”

In recent years, members Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa have largely focused on their individual careers, pursuing solo music projects and other entertainment ventures. The launch of 4WARD signals a new chapter for the group as it resumes activities as a quartet.

The comeback comes ahead of Mamamoo's upcoming world tour, which is scheduled to begin in Seoul later this month. Among the tour's international stops is Manila on 8 August, where the group will reunite with Filipino fans for the first time in more than three years.

Mamamoo last performed in the Philippines in February 2023 as part of its “My Con” world tour, earning praise for its live vocals and dynamic stage presence.

Since debuting in 2014, Mamamoo has built a reputation as one of K-pop's strongest vocal groups, producing hits such as Mr. Ambiguous, Décalcomanie, Egotistic and Hip.

With 4WARD, the group returns to the spotlight while celebrating more than a decade in the industry and reaffirming the chemistry that helped make Mamamoo a standout act in K-pop.