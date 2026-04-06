K-pop star Ten parts ways with SM Entertainment, to stay with NCT and WayV

Shortly after NCT’s Mark Lee announced his departure from the K-pop act and SM Entertainment, fellow member Ten is also leaving the company — though he will remain part of the group.

According to a report by Korean JoongAng Daily, Ten’s exclusive contract with SM Entertainment is set to expire on Wednesday, 8 April.

“After a lengthy discussion with Ten regarding his future activities, we have decided to end his exclusive contract on 8 April,” SM Entertainment stated in a press release on Monday.

The South Korean agency confirmed that it will continue coordinating with Ten so he can participate in both WayV and NCT's future activities.

“We thank Ten, who has demonstrated outstanding talent as a group member and as a solo artist since his debut. We will sincerely support him on his new journey ahead,” SM Entertainment concluded.