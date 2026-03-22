Here’s what’s new with the ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ sequel

The sequel arrives on the heels of a historic run for the original KPop Demon Hunters, which became the platform’s most-watched film ever, racking up more than 500 million views worldwide after its June 2025 debut. Its impact went far beyond streaming: the fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X topped global charts, and their hit song “Golden” made history in multiple ways.

Awards recognition has only added to the momentum. The film earned two nominations at the Academy Awards, ultimately taking home wins for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Golden,” cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon.

Story details for the sequel are still tightly under wraps, but the creative team has hinted that the journey of Rumi, Mira and Zoey is far from over. The trio — global pop icons by day and demon hunters by night — will continue navigating fame, friendship and supernatural threats in a world that blends music and fantasy. According to Kang, there’s still a vast universe left to explore, while Appelhans has emphasized that the next chapter will push the characters into new challenges and deeper emotional territory.

The first film, produced alongside Sony Pictures Animation, followed HUNTR/X as they balanced sold-out concerts with their secret mission to protect fans from dark forces — culminating in a showdown with the demon-disguised rival group, the Saja Boys. With that foundation, the sequel is expected to expand both the mythology and the music-driven storytelling that set the original apart.

Executives from both Netflix and Sony have expressed strong confidence in the franchise’s future, pointing to its ability to connect with audiences across cultures and generations. For fans, that means one thing: the world of KPop Demon Hunters is only getting bigger — and HUNTR/X isn’t stepping out of the spotlight anytime soon.