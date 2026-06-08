MAMAMOO set for long-awaited Manila comeback in 2026

After four years, K-pop vocal queens MAMAMOO are finally returning to Manila. The group has announced that its 2026 World Tour <4WARD> will be held in the Philippines on 8 August at the Araneta Coliseum.

The concert marks MAMAMOO’s first Manila performance since 2022, making it a highly anticipated reunion for Filipino MOOMOOs. Consisting of Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein and Hwasa, the group is celebrated for its powerhouse vocals, dynamic performances, and chart-topping hits that have earned them a loyal global following.

Presented by Wilbros Live, tickets for the Manila show will go on sale on 27 June at 12 p.m. through TicketNet outlets nationwide and online via TicketNet.com.ph. Fans can expect an unforgettable night as MAMAMOO brings its acclaimed live stage back to the country.