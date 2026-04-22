HYBE chairman faces legal heat as K-pop industry balances power, accountability

Authorities claim Bang misled investors into selling shares before the IPO, generating nearly P8.16 billion (nearly 200 billion won) in profits deemed illegal. The case falls under the country’s Capital Market Act, which imposes severe penalties for large-scale financial fraud.

Bang has firmly denied the accusations, stating that all processes complied with legal standards. The investigation, which began after a tip-off in late 2024, led to a 2025 raid on HYBE headquarters. Officials say the probe is now nearing completion.

Beyond the courtroom, the issue reflects a growing tension in modern pop culture—where entertainment giants are no longer judged solely by creative output, but also by corporate ethics and transparency.

Despite the controversy, BTS continues its global tour, drawing massive crowds and reaffirming its cultural influence.

Filipino fans can expect the group to perform live in March 2027, proving that while headlines may shake the industry, the connection between artists and fans remains strong.