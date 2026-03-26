Netflix turns ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ rivalry into limited-edition fan meals

Global K-pop fans are about to experience their favorite rivalry in a whole new way. In partnership with Netflix, McDonald’s USA is debuting two limited-edition meals inspired by the hit animated movie Kpop Demon Hunters, giving fans a chance to back their favorite group — HUNTR/X or the Saja Boys — through taste.

The campaign kicks off 31 March in the US and includes exclusive collectibles such as photocards and unique menu items influenced by South Korean flavors.

For fans of the Saja Boys, the breakfast offering features a Spicy Saja McMuffin® with sausage, egg and a fiery Saja-inspired sauce, paired with McDonald’s classic hash browns and a small soft drink.

The HUNTR/X Meal, available later in the day, showcases the group’s bold style with 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a medium soft drink, and a trio of special items. Fans can enjoy Ramyeon McShaker™ Fries, seasoned with a mix of soy, garlic, sesame, and spices, along with two sauces inspired by the show: the sweet-and-spicy Hunter Sauce and the tangy, vibrant Demon Sauce.

To make the experience even more interactive, each meal comes with collectible photocards and a Derpy access card. Scanning the QR code on the card through the McDonald’s app grants early access to exclusive content and a sneak peek of which group will triumph in the “Battle for the Fans,” available until 26 April.

Adding a sweet touch to the lineup, McDonald’s also introduces the Derpy McFlurry. This new dessert combines creamy vanilla soft serve with berry popping pearls and a rich wild berry sauce, echoing the playful charm of Derpy Tiger from the series. It’s a flavor that fans can enjoy regardless of which side they support.