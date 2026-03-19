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Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Set for global tour

KPop Demon Hunters, the Oscar-winning animated hit that Netflix plans to bring to life on stage with a global concert tour in 2027.
KPop Demon Hunters, the Oscar-winning animated hit that Netflix plans to bring to life on stage with a global concert tour in 2027.NETFLIX
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Netflix is turning its biggest animated hit into a global spectacle. Following the runaway success of “KPop Demon Hunters,” which became the streaming service’s most-watched film and clinched Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song, the company is reportedly planning a world tour in 2027.

KPop Demon Hunters, the Oscar-winning animated hit that Netflix plans to bring to life on stage with a global concert tour in 2027.
Netflix announces 'Kpop Demon Hunters' sequel

According to Bloomberg News sources, Netflix is in talks with concert promoters to bring the film’s music to life in arenas seating 10,000 to 20,000 fans across major cities worldwide. The tour is expected to kick off ahead of the sequel’s release, giving audiences a live, immersive experience of the film’s chart-topping soundtrack.

Promoters have already offered Netflix tens of millions of dollars in guarantees, though no official deal has been finalized. Netflix has not yet named a partner for the venture, and the platform did not respond to requests for comment.

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