Netflix’s ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Set for global tour

According to Bloomberg News sources, Netflix is in talks with concert promoters to bring the film’s music to life in arenas seating 10,000 to 20,000 fans across major cities worldwide. The tour is expected to kick off ahead of the sequel’s release, giving audiences a live, immersive experience of the film’s chart-topping soundtrack.

Promoters have already offered Netflix tens of millions of dollars in guarantees, though no official deal has been finalized. Netflix has not yet named a partner for the venture, and the platform did not respond to requests for comment.