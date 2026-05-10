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Major winners at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards with Gucci honorees.
The 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards with Gucci honorees. Photograph courtesy of HLL
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Top names in South Korean entertainment came together at COEX Hall in Seoul for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, an annual event recognizing outstanding achievements in television and cinema. The ceremony spotlighted both seasoned actors and fresh faces, with the prestigious Daesang honors serving as the highlight of the night.

Yoo Hae Jin wins the daesang.
Yoo Hae Jin wins the daesang. Screengrab from YouTube

Leading the television category, Ryu Seung Ryong secured the Daesang for The Dream Life of Mr. Kim, while Yoo Hae Jin received the film division’s top honor for The King’s Warden. Other acting accolades were awarded to Hyun Bin, Park Bo Young, and Park Jung Min for their acclaimed performances.

Park Bo Young
Park Bo YoungScreengrab from YouTube

Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, the awards night also recognized successful productions such as You and Everything Else and No Other Choice, both of which claimed multiple major awards.

Complete list of winners

Television / Broadcast

  • Daesang (Grand Prize): Ryu Seung Ryong — The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

  • Best Drama: You and Everything Else

  • Best Director: Our Unwritten Seoul

  • Best Screenplay: Song Hye Jin — You and Everything Else

  • Best Actor: Hyun Bin — Made in Korea

  • Best Actress: Park Bo Young — Our Unwritten Seoul

  • Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Seung Mok — The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

  • Best Supporting Actress: Lim Soo Jung — Low Life

  • Best New Actor: Lee Chae Min — Bon Appétit, Your Majesty

  • Best New Actress: Bang Hyo Rin — Aema

Film

  • Daesang (Grand Prize): Yoo Hae Jin — The King’s Warden

  • Best Film: No Other Choice

  • Best Director: The World of Love

  • Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong — Good News

  • Best Actor: Park Jung Min — The Ugly

  • Best Actress: Moon Ga Young — Once We Were Us

  • Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min — No Other Choice

  • Best Supporting Actress: Shin Se Kyung — Humint

  • Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon — The King’s Warden

  • Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin — The World of Love

  • Gucci Impact Award: The King’s Warden

Popularity awards

  • Male Popularity Award: Park Ji Hoon

  • Female Popularity Award: Im Yoon Ah

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