Major winners at the Baeksang Arts Awards 2026

Top names in South Korean entertainment came together at COEX Hall in Seoul for the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, an annual event recognizing outstanding achievements in television and cinema. The ceremony spotlighted both seasoned actors and fresh faces, with the prestigious Daesang honors serving as the highlight of the night.
Leading the television category, Ryu Seung Ryong secured the Daesang for The Dream Life of Mr. Kim, while Yoo Hae Jin received the film division’s top honor for The King’s Warden. Other acting accolades were awarded to Hyun Bin, Park Bo Young, and Park Jung Min for their acclaimed performances.
Hosted by Shin Dong Yup, Bae Suzy, and Park Bo Gum, the awards night also recognized successful productions such as You and Everything Else and No Other Choice, both of which claimed multiple major awards.
Daesang (Grand Prize): Ryu Seung Ryong — The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Best Drama: You and Everything Else
Best Director: Our Unwritten Seoul
Best Screenplay: Song Hye Jin — You and Everything Else
Best Actor: Hyun Bin — Made in Korea
Best Actress: Park Bo Young — Our Unwritten Seoul
Best Supporting Actor: Yoo Seung Mok — The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
Best Supporting Actress: Lim Soo Jung — Low Life
Best New Actor: Lee Chae Min — Bon Appétit, Your Majesty
Best New Actress: Bang Hyo Rin — Aema
Daesang (Grand Prize): Yoo Hae Jin — The King’s Warden
Best Film: No Other Choice
Best Director: The World of Love
Best Screenplay: Byun Sung Hyun and Lee Jin Seong — Good News
Best Actor: Park Jung Min — The Ugly
Best Actress: Moon Ga Young — Once We Were Us
Best Supporting Actor: Lee Sung Min — No Other Choice
Best Supporting Actress: Shin Se Kyung — Humint
Best New Actor: Park Ji Hoon — The King’s Warden
Best New Actress: Seo Su Bin — The World of Love
Gucci Impact Award: The King’s Warden
Male Popularity Award: Park Ji Hoon
Female Popularity Award: Im Yoon Ah