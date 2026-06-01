Le Sserafim releases latest album at live Seoul showcase

Following the event, a recording of the group’s first live performance of “Boompala” has been shared, giving fans a closer look at the track’s stage debut. A K-Pop ON! video podcast episode from the same event has also been released, featuring Le Sserafim discussing the new album, their creative direction, and personal reflections tied to this comeback.

Since debuting, Le Sserafim has steadily grown into a global act, first being named a Spotify Radar artist in 2023. The group has since seen their streaming figures rise significantly, with annual streams now more than four times higher than pre-Radar levels. They have also accumulated over 33,000 chart entries worldwide and appear in more than 46 million user-created playlists.

The group currently averages over 15 million monthly listeners, with strong audiences across markets including the United States, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines, Brazil, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, Thailand and South Korea.