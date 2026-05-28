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EXO Manila concert gives fans a shot at VIP seats

'EXO PLANET #6 – EXhOrizon' in Macau day two.
'EXO PLANET #6 – EXhOrizon' in Macau day two. Photograph courtesy of FB/EXO
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EXO’s upcoming return to Manila for EXO Planet #6 EXhOrizon is set to draw major attention from EXO-Ls, with a limited promotional raffle offering concertgoers a chance to secure VIP access to the group’s two-night show in the Philippines.

The five-day campaign runs until 30 May and gives fans the opportunity to win either D-1 VIP B tickets or D-2 Box Premium seats. Fans can join by purchasing qualifying items worth at least P499 through the official TikTok Shop using a designated voucher code, with entries accepted only via authorized channels to ensure validity.

The announcement, shared through official social media pages, quickly gained traction among EXO-Ls anticipating the group’s Manila stop, underscoring sustained excitement surrounding their return and the continued popularity of fan-centered promotions linked to major K-pop tours.

The initiative also builds on an established connection with the fandom, dating back to 2023 when member Park Chanyeol served as a brand ambassador for the local beauty company Ever Bilena.

Company representatives said the promotion is intended as a gesture of appreciation for Filipino EXO-Ls.

Full mechanics and winner announcements will be released via official social media platforms, with organizers reminding participants that only purchases made through verified channels will be counted as valid entries.

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