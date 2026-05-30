LTO issues show-cause order vs motorcycle vlogger over reckless driving

An initial investigation conducted by the agency found that the rider may face charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

Following reports of the rider’s alleged behavior, the LTO ordered both the registered owner and the rider to appear before the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division (IID) for a scheduled hearing.

The SCO also placed the motorcycle, a Yamaha Mio Aerox, under alarm status and imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on the rider’s driver’s license.

Lacanilao stressed that individuals with large social media followings should use their platforms to promote discipline and responsible driving.

“Content should promote road safety, not traffic law violations,” he said.

The LTO likewise urged motorists and content creators to use social media responsibly and help promote road safety and compliance with traffic regulations.