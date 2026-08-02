The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the driver of a vehicle that ran over a child in the parking area of the Nativity of the Lord Parish in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Cubao, Quezon City.
Based on CCTV footage, the child was playing in the rain with other children on 1 August when a pickup truck entered the church parking lot, apparently to make a U-turn.
The vehicle struck the child, dragging the victim across the pavement.
The driver later got out of the vehicle and assisted the injured child before leaving the scene.
The LTO said the driver's actions after the incident prompted the agency to issue a 90-day preventive suspension on the driver's license of the vehicle's registered owner.
The driver was also directed to submit a written explanation as to why administrative charges should not be imposed for reckless driving, failure to perform the duties of a driver in case of an accident, and for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.
The vehicle has likewise been placed under alarm status pending the outcome of the investigation.
"Every motorist has the responsibility to prioritize the safety of everyone and to act in accordance with the law, particularly when there is an accident. This responsibility must not be undermined. The LTO will ensure that whoever is proven to disobey the law will be held liable," LTO Acting Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said.