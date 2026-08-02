The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has summoned the driver of a vehicle that ran over a child in the parking area of the Nativity of the Lord Parish in Barangay E. Rodriguez, Cubao, Quezon City.

Based on CCTV footage, the child was playing in the rain with other children on 1 August when a pickup truck entered the church parking lot, apparently to make a U-turn.

The vehicle struck the child, dragging the victim across the pavement.