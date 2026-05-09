BGC road rage case: rider suspended

The rider accused of the stabbing later claimed self-defense, alleging that he was being threatened by the two men.

Following the incident, the LTO ordered the rider to appear before the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division at the LTO Central Office on 14 May at 1 p.m.

He was directed to explain why he should not face the administrative charge of being an “improper person to operate a motor vehicle.”

The LTO also imposed a 90-day preventive suspension on his driver’s license pending investigation.