Gov’t debt slips from record-high streak — BTr

The National Government’s outstanding debt edged lower to P18.47 trillion as of end-April, marking its first monthly decline this year and snapping a six-month streak of record-high debt levels, as repayments of domestic obligations more than offset the impact of a weaker peso on foreign debt.

Data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) showed the debt stock fell by P17.54 billion, or 0.09 percent, from the end-March level of P18.49 trillion.

Six-month run of record-high national debt ends

The April figure ended a six-month run of record-high national debt levels, which began in October last year, when the Treasury reported outstanding obligations by the government rose to P17.56 trillion.

The March to April decline was largely driven by net domestic debt redemptions amounting to P121.64 billion. During the month, the government raised P283.24 billion through debt issuances but paid off P404.88 billion in maturing obligations.

Domestic debt stood at P12.41 trillion, down P119.18 billion, or 0.95 percent, from the previous month, accounting for 67.22 percent of the government’s total debt portfolio.