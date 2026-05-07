Weak peso drives Philippines debt to new high

Record lows eight times since MidEast conflict

The peso has sunk to record lows eight times since the onset of the Middle East conflict, breaching the P60 and P61-per-dollar levels before hitting a trough of P61.56 last week, driven by safe-haven demand for the dollar and persistently volatile oil prices.

Part of the increase in external liabilities, noted the Treasury, was offset by net repayments and favorable revaluation adjustments from third currencies.

The latest figure surpassed the previous record of P18.16 trillion posted in February, underscoring the growing impact of currency volatility and continued government borrowing amid mounting external pressures.

Further fluctuations remain likely

The peso had traded at P57.66 on 27 February prior to the conflict’s escalation, with analysts warning that further fluctuations remain likely given the Philippines’ exposure to global oil prices.

Earlier, economic managers said the government would continue prioritizing domestic borrowing to reduce exposure to foreign exchange risks and external market volatility, with domestic obligations still accounting for the bulk of the debt portfolio.