Makati pays P741M to Makati Life for Yellow Card services

Binay said the payments cover various medical services rendered to Makati residents and assured the public that the city remains committed to sustaining access to quality healthcare through the Yellow Card program. She added that future billings related to the program will continue to be processed and paid accordingly.

“As the city celebrates its 356th Founding Anniversary, I would like to assure Makati residents that the city government remains firmly committed to providing premium healthcare through continuous access to the comprehensive benefits of the Yellow Card,” Binay said. She added that Makati continues to invest billions of pesos in social development programs aimed at improving the welfare of residents and promoting sustainable development.