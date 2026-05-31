Health, safety, heritage: Makati’s dynamic pillars

Today, Makati City pauses to mark its 356th founding anniversary and for generations, this vibrant locality has undergone a breathtaking evolution, transforming from a swampy pilgrimage site into the undisputed financial heartbeat of the Philippines.
Yet, as the city reflects on more than three and a half centuries of rich history, the true essence of the celebration is found not within the towering concrete skyscrapers of the central business district, but in the streets, neighborhoods, and households of the people who call it home.
Under the leadership of Mayor Nancy Binay, this milestone anniversary, known as “Araw ng Makati,” is less about looking back and more about pushing forward.
Binay has utilized the 356th year celebration as a massive launching pad for a series of community-centered programs.
Her administration’s achievements during this anniversary month span health, safety, employment and youth empowerment — designed to uplift, protect and empower every sector of the population from the revered elderly to the ambitious youth.
For Makati’s senior citizens, Binay’s governance balances technological advancement with compassionate inclusivity.
While the city has increasingly embraced digital innovations by distributing midyear Blu Card cash incentives through e-wallets, the local government is actively ensuring that no elderly resident is left behind in the digital transition.
For thousands of seniors without GCash accounts, systematic, on-site manual payouts are being deployed across the city’s barangays.
At the same time, the welfare of the city’s workforce remains front and center.
In a joint effort with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Binay administration recently distributed cash relief assistance at the Makati City Hall Quadrangle to 1,205 tricycle and jeepney drivers, cushioning the transport sector from the strain of rising fuel costs.
The youth and the future workforce are also seeing heavy investments in future-ready skills. Under Binay’s guidance, the Makati Internship Program recently brought together 1,275 beneficiaries for a dynamic lecture series at the University of Makati, themed around leadership and public service excellence.
Concurrently, the creative pulses of the city’s youth are being nurtured through hip-hop workshops hosted by Makati STARS, building confidence and unity through the arts.
Perhaps the most historic gift to the city on its 356th year is a monumental security and safety achievement. Following strict deliberations by the Regional Oversight Committee, Barangay Guadalupe Viejo was officially declared drug-cleared.
This landmark breakthrough successfully completes the certification of all 23 of Makati’s barangays as drug-free or drug-cleared, bringing the entire locality to the precipice of being declared a completely Drug-Cleared City — a major milestone for Binay’s peace and order agenda.
Public health has also taken center stage during the anniversary month, rooted in the philosophy that a progressive city must be a healthy one.
The local government partnered with the Department of Health to launch the “Proteksyon sa Altapresyon” hypertension screening campaign at the University of Makati, promoting preventive healthcare.
Simultaneously, health workers are hitting the ground to drive a free and effective immunization campaign against measles and rubella for children.
As June also marks National Dengue Awareness Month, the city is aggressively mobilizing residents around the “4S” campaign, urging households to search and destroy mosquito breeding sites, use self-protection, seek early medical consultation and support barangay space spraying.
The anniversary festivities are also spilling into the streets with high-energy public events that look toward sustainability and economic recovery. On 6 June 2026, the city will host the 11th Makati Bike for M.E. (Mother Earth), inviting cycling enthusiasts and eco-warriors to pedal for environmental sustainability starting at 5 a.m. at the City Hall Quadrangle.
For those seeking new economic horizons, the Makati Public Employment Service Office is staging a massive In-House Job Fair on 2 and 4 June 2026 at the Makati City Hall Building I, connecting job-seeking residents directly with employment opportunities.
To keep the city pristine for these major events, the Department of Environmental Services has scaled up intensive street-clearing operations, sweeping through commercial and residential hubs like Valero, San Agustin, and Taylo streets to keep sidewalks unobstructed and walkable.
As Makati turns 356, the city is demonstrating that true progress is measured by the strength of its community safety nets.
From data privacy briefings that safeguard digital trust to grassroots wellness campaigns, Makati’s anniversary under Mayor Nancy Binay serves as a powerful reminder of what happens when a rich historical heritage is paired with an unyielding, modern commitment to public service.