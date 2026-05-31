Health, safety, heritage: Makati’s dynamic pillars

Under the leadership of Mayor Nancy Binay, this milestone anniversary, known as “Araw ng Makati,” is less about looking back and more about pushing forward.

Binay has utilized the 356th year celebration as a massive launching pad for a series of community-centered programs.

Her administration’s achievements during this anniversary month span health, safety, employment and youth empowerment — designed to uplift, protect and empower every sector of the population from the revered elderly to the ambitious youth.

For Makati’s senior citizens, Binay’s governance balances technological advancement with compassionate inclusivity.

While the city has increasingly embraced digital innovations by distributing midyear Blu Card cash incentives through e-wallets, the local government is actively ensuring that no elderly resident is left behind in the digital transition.

For thousands of seniors without GCash accounts, systematic, on-site manual payouts are being deployed across the city’s barangays.

At the same time, the welfare of the city’s workforce remains front and center.

In a joint effort with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Binay administration recently distributed cash relief assistance at the Makati City Hall Quadrangle to 1,205 tricycle and jeepney drivers, cushioning the transport sector from the strain of rising fuel costs.