Israel launches digital literacy center in Manila school

MANILA — The Israeli Embassy on Wednesday unvieled the Israel-Philippines Digital Literacy Center at Jacinto Zamora Elementary School in Manila, aiming to help students develop technology and digital skills.
The center was donated by the embassy in commemoration of Israel's 78th Independence Day and was launched in partnership with the Department of Education.
Israeli Ambassador Dana Kursh said the project seeks to provide opportunities and inspire young learners through technology.
“What you see here is a really digital learning center that is not just a place to learn. It's a place to be inspired. It's a place to dream,” Kursh said.
“One of our teams will come and educate and interact with the children, and see and identify what other things they would like to accomplish,” she added.
The facility includes computers, educational books, interactive board games, and a dedicated learning space. It also features CodeMonkey, a coding platform designed to introduce students to programming and problem-solving through interactive lessons.
The initiative was launched with the support of education officials, including Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority Director General Kiko Benitez, representatives from the Commission on Higher Education, and Foreign Affairs Secretary Tess Lazaro.
The project forms part of ongoing education cooperation between Israel and the Philippines.