Israel sees Luzon Economic Corridor as hub for high-tech industry

She cited an agricultural project in Bacolod involving Israeli firm LR Group and a local conglomerate led by businessman Manny V. Pangilinan. The project operates a hydroponic greenhouse farm that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and water conservation technologies.

Kursh said Israel is looking at the Philippines as a key partner in the Pax Silica Initiative, particularly through the country's supply of critical minerals that could complement Israel’s strengths in AI, chip design and cybersecurity.

She noted that the partnership between the two countries could be “tremendous,” with the Philippines providing resources that Israel lacks.

“You have plenty of nickel and other different important minerals. What Israel has to offer is the tech side. We are advanced when it comes to AI and cybersecurity and other technological solutions,” Kursh said.

According to the ambassador, the two countries are currently working on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on critical minerals cooperation following the visit of Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo to Israel earlier this month.

“I cannot speak into the specifics of the MOU. I can speak just on the fact that it is a partnership when it comes to technological solutions in AI, in cybersecurity and in other avenues as well,” she said.

Israel is also working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to finalize a separate cybersecurity agreement.

Kursh said the partnership is anchored on three pillars — leadership, academia and the private sector — which are already in place in both countries.

“If we will connect both ecosystems, we will find innovative solutions when it comes to how do we have a better usage of all that AI can offer us and other innovative ideas,” she said.

Last week, the Philippines joined the Pax Silica Initiative, a U.S.-led program launched in December last year to secure supply chains for semiconductors and AI technologies.

The Philippines is set to establish a 4,000-acre industrial hub within the Luzon Economic Corridor that will serve as a manufacturing staging point for members of the initiative.