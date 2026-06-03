Israel backs Philippines' bid for UN Security Council seat

“I know that now Secretary Lazaro is now waiting for the decision. We met other [assistant secretaries] that are dealing with that and we are keeping our fingers crossed together with them that he will take this important leadership role,” she added.

Kursh said the partnership between Israel and the Philippines would also be reflected should Manila secure a seat on the Security Council.

She described relations between the two countries as a strong bilateral partnership and expressed confidence that the Philippines could make a meaningful contribution in the international arena.

“God willing, if and when they [are] announced tomorrow to have a seat in the Security Council for '27-'28, we are looking forward that they will continue with their leadership,” she said.

Kursh also expressed hope that the Philippines would secure a seat on the council and help advance peace and stability worldwide.

“God willing, there will be peace prevailing, and we will be able to continue on investing in education and other things,” she added.

The United Nations General Assembly is scheduled to elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council on 3 June at UN headquarters in New York. The elected countries will serve two-year terms beginning in 2027.

The Philippines is competing against Kyrgyzstan for a seat allocated to the Asia-Pacific Group. The 15-member Security Council is responsible for maintaining international peace and security.