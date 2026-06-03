BF Resort Village conducts peaceful HOA elections

Amid discussions that arose before the election, the Homeowners Association (HOA) of BF Resort Village in Las Piñas City successfully held a peaceful and organized voting process on Wednesday, 3 June.
Voting was held at the village clubhouse, which opened its gates at 8 a.m. to accommodate registered members.
The qualified members whose names were officially registered and properly posted on the clubhouse bulletin board, in accordance with the election guidelines, were allowed to vote.
Election officials ensured that procedures were followed throughout the day to maintain the integrity of the process.
Residents exercised their right to vote in a democratic process to choose leaders who will oversee the affairs and programs of the homeowners' association.