How Sharmaine Arnaiz, Vanessa del Bianco, and Melanie Marquez became TikTok’s unexpected viral stars

What began as a playful conversation involving a fruit unhappy with its ordinary identity quickly snowballed into an ongoing universe of characters reinventing themselves with glamorous new names. One by one, unlikely personalities embraced their fresh identities, sparking a wave of jokes, memes, and fan reactions across social media.

The appeal of the videos comes from their absurdity mixed with familiar Filipino humor. Everyday situations are exaggerated into dramatic storylines, complete with misunderstandings, over-the-top reactions, and unforgettable punchlines that viewers eagerly quote and share online.

As more users join the joke and reference the characters in their own content, Sharmaine, Vanessa, and Melanie have become unlikely internet celebrities—proof that on TikTok, even the most unexpected personalities can become viral sensations overnight.